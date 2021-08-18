Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan bereaved

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's mother Krishna Kumari passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was 76.



Krishna Kumari, wife of Congress senior leader Kumari Anandan fell sick on Wednesday after which she was admitted to a private hospital where she breathed her last. Krishna Kumar's mortal remains will be kept at Raj Bhavan till noon and will be shifted to Chennai later where the last rites will be held.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Krishna Kumari and expressed heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family.



Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Harish rao, Indra Karan Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar prayed god to accord peace to her soul.

