Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR extend New Year greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday extended New Year greetings. In a message, the Governor said, "I wish New Year-2022 may be filled with the best of happiness, health, prosperity, aspirations, and fulfillment.

Let us resolve to continue our spirited fight against all societal evils and ill health and usher in an equal, equitable, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy society in the New Year." She appealed to all the people to strictly follow the Covid safety norms during the New Year celebrations and also ensure the vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 for whom the vaccination is going to start from January 3.

The Chief Minister said that year after year, the Telangana state government is implementing welfare and development programmes in an innovative way. The government is taking steps to help the artisan communities tread on the progressive path.

