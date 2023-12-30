Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan denies rumours over her resignation

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan clarified that the news of her resignation and contesting in Thuthukudi was just propaganda. She stated that she remains the Governor of Telangana and Puducherry and has no plans to leave his position.

Lauding Prime Minister Modi for his diligent work, the governor stated stated that she had not requested to contest as MP. She explained that she had visited Thuthukudi to assess the damage caused by the floods and that she had no intention of contesting in the upcoming election.

The governor expressed her happiness at seeing the statue of Lord Rama at the Anuradha Timber Depot and commended their contribution to the construction of the Ram Mandir. Governor Tamili Sai affirmed that she is dedicated to serving the people and will fulfill any responsibilities given to him by his superiors.