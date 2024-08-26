  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana governor to tour erstwhile Warangal district from August 27

Telangana governor to tour erstwhile Warangal district from August 27
x
Highlights

Hon'ble Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma will embark on a three-day visit to the districts of Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Yadadri-Bhongir from August 27th to 29th, 2024.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma will embark on a three-day visit to the districts of Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Yadadri-Bhongir from August 27th to 29th, 2024. During this tour, he will interact with district officials and eminent personalities, in addition to visiting places of cultural interest in these districts. The tour is primarily planned by the Governor to acquaint with the geography, culture, and lifestyle of the people, and to complement the efforts of both the State and Central governments.

During the visit, the Governor will engage with district officials to discuss ongoing development and welfare projects, including centrally sponsored schemes. He will also meet with prominent writers, artists, and other eminent personalities, including recipients of national and state awards.

The Governor will be accompanied by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Sri Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S., Joint Secretary to the Governor, Sri J. Bhavani Shankar, and other Raj Bhavan officers and staff

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X