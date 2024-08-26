Telangana governor to tour erstwhile Warangal district from August 27

Hon'ble Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma will embark on a three-day visit to the districts of Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Yadadri-Bhongir from August 27th to 29th, 2024. During this tour, he will interact with district officials and eminent personalities, in addition to visiting places of cultural interest in these districts. The tour is primarily planned by the Governor to acquaint with the geography, culture, and lifestyle of the people, and to complement the efforts of both the State and Central governments.

During the visit, the Governor will engage with district officials to discuss ongoing development and welfare projects, including centrally sponsored schemes. He will also meet with prominent writers, artists, and other eminent personalities, including recipients of national and state awards.

The Governor will be accompanied by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Sri Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S., Joint Secretary to the Governor, Sri J. Bhavani Shankar, and other Raj Bhavan officers and staff