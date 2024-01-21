Telangana govt. appoints new advisors to the government, issues orders

The Telangana government has approved the appointment of advisors to the cabinet. Senior Congress leaders Shabbir Ali, Vem Narender Reddy, and Harakara Venugopal have been appointed as advisors to the government.

Harakara Venugopal will be responsible for Protocol and Public Relations, Vem Narender Reddy for CM Affairs, and Shabbir Ali for SC, ST, OBC, and Minority Affairs. In addition, Mallu Ravi has been appointed as the special representative in Delhi. These appointments have been made through official orders issued by the government.

There were discussions about Shabbir Ali being appointed as an MLC and a minister. There were speculations that he would be nominated for a seat in the Legislative Council to fulfill certain quotas and that he would represent the minority community in the cabinet.

However, Shabbir Ali lost the election when he contested from Nizamabad Urban constituency, and currently, there are no MLAs from the minority quota in Revanth's cabinet. As a result, it appears that Shabbir Ali has been excluded from the race for a ministerial post, as he has been appointed as a government advisor.