Telangana govt commits to women’s financial empowerment: Bhatti Vikramarka

In a recent event at Praja Bhavan, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced the government's commitment to enhancing women's financial security. During the Indira Mahila Shakti Sambarala programme, he emphasised that the government will support women's groups wherever possible and encouraged them to excel as entrepreneurs.

At the event, cheques totalling ₹1.49 crores were distributed to women's groups that have provided buses on rent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC). Vikramarka expressed his ambition of making one crore women millionaires, with a goal of disbursing ₹1 lakh crore in loans over the next five years.

"From the 8th of this month, discussions on government programmes should take place in all mandals, focusing on the benefits provided to women. Women’s federation meetings are to be organised in villages and mandals, and assembly constituency meetings will occur from the 10th to the 16th," he stated. Vikramarka reassured that interest-free loan cash will be distributed in cheque form to support these initiatives, allowing the public to better understand the financial aid offered by the government.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also announced plans to provide 5,000 electric autos to women, aiming to combat pollution in Hyderabad. The government’s initiatives reflect its ongoing efforts to empower women and improve their socio-economic status in the region.