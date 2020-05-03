Telangana govt deposits Rs 1,500 in bank accounts for second consecutive month

The Telangana government on Saturday deposited Rs 1,500 into the bank accounts of 74.35 lakh white ration card holders for the second consecutive month. Around Rs 1,115 crore has been released in this regard.

And those who do not have bank accounts can get the amount through post-offices over the next three-four days, said the chairman of Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Mareddy Srinivas Reddy on Saturday. Reddy urged all the white card holders to maintain social distancing while withdrawing the money from banks.

So far, nine lakh households have received around 37,000 tonnes rice from ration shops which will remain open till all the white card holders are provided with rice. In April, the ration shops were remained open till April 23 until all the cardholders received their rice.

Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Corporation obtained 24 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 4,442 crore from four lakh farmers through 5,904 procurement centres set up in the State.