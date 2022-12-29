Telangana govt. disburses Rs. 1218 crore to farmers under Rythu Bandhu on second day

As part of tenth instalment of investment assistance to the farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme, the Telangana government, which released Rs. 758 crore on the first day on Wednesday to those holding one acre farm land. The government on Thursday deposited funds amounting to Rs. 1218 crore into the the accounts of another 15.96 lakh farmers.

The above said amount was deposited in bank accounts for 24,36,775 acres at the rate of Rs.5,000 per acre. So far, assistance has been provided in 9 tranches, and under the 10th tranche, Rs.7,676.61 crores will be given to 70.54 lakh people at the rate of Rs.5,000 each.

As many as 70.54 lakh farmers will be benefited this Yasangi season through the tenth installment of Rythu Bandhu. Meanwhile, Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the Rythu Bandhu scheme is for the growth of agriculture sector and to make farmers happy. He made it clear that a farmers government would be formed at the centre.