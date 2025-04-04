Live
Telangana govt. forms three-member committee over Kancha Gachibowli land dispute
The Telangana government has taken significant steps to address the Kancha Gachibowli land dispute, with a focus on resolving the ongoing issues surrounding the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) project. On Friday, Chief Secretary (CS) Shanthi Kumari met with Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Bhatti Vikramarka and other high-ranking officials at the Secretariat, including representatives from the Revenue, GHMC, Forest, and HMDA departments.
To facilitate a resolution, the government has formed a committee comprised of three ministers: Bhatti Vikramarka, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. The committee is tasked with considering existing court verdicts as part of their deliberations. Furthermore, the Committee of Ministers plans to hold meetings with student unions, civic organizations, and environmentalists in the coming days.
In light of a Supreme Court directive, the Chief Secretary is required to submit a detailed report by the 16th of this month. This has led to a heightened focus on compiling the necessary information. Discussions during the recent meeting primarily centered on the strategic actions moving forward regarding the land dispute, with consultations with various stakeholders set to commence soon.