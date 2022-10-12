Telangana govt goes tough on pvt hosps for violating norms

Hyderabad: State health department has seized 165 private hospitals, imposed fine on 106 hospitals for violating health norms and issued notices to 1,163 hospitals in Telangana.

District medical and health department officials inspected as many as 3,810 private hospitals, diagnostic centres, labs and clinics across the State. They found out large scale irregularities. The district officials submitted a report to the State health department, which released the details on Tuesday.

It should be noted here that most of the seized hospitals are in Nagarkurnool district. There are 54 private hospitals in this district and 41 were seized. 17 hospitals in Nalgonda, 16 in Sanga Reddy, 15 in Kothagudem, 10 each in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy were seized.

Notices were served to 274 private hospitals in Hyderabad, 124 hospital in Karimnagar and 107 in Ranga Reddy. Department sources said that they will conduct another inspection drive soon to take further action on private hospitals that are resorting to irregularities.