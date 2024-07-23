Telangana Govt hikes Aarogyasri tariff for pvt hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday increased the rates (to the tune of 20 to 22 per cent) of the codes and procedures in the treatment under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Scheme and also added 163 new procedures under the enhanced health assurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family. The government will have to face an additional burden of Rs 600 crore with these changes.

Two separate government orders were issued on Monday on increasing the rates of the procedures. Addressing a press conference here at the Secretariat, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha said that the government took a decision with a commitment after ten years. “We want to make it the health capital of the country. Let us try to strengthen the health sector of Telangana,” said Raja Narsimha after handing over the order copies to the Private hospital associations.

The Minister said that there was a demand for revision of rates and procedures in the Rajiv Aarogyasri Trust for the last ten years. He said that a committee was formed to suggest the government. The Committee after consultation with specialists from the Medical and Surgical Departments of Gandhi, Osmania, NIMS and Private hospitals had proposed for inclusion of 163 new procedures under Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Scheme to bring significant advantages and extend healthcare coverage to the beneficiaries. On an average 20 to 22 per cent rates were increased and the government would have to bear Rs 40 crore additional in the budget.

The Minister informed that the committee also proposed for revision of rates of 1,375 packages out of total 1672 packages. There will be an additional expenditure of Rs 438 crore because of the revision of rates of the packages. The Minister said that the government wanted to have an expenditure of Rs 5 to Rs 6 lakh on every family in the state and keeping in mind the costly procedures were added.

The Telangana Hospitals Associations General Secretary Govind Hari said that they have been asking for this for the last several years. Even the CGHS has not increased. The Telangana government for the first time in the country has taken a decision to enhance the rates. “All the hospitals are extremely thankful and grateful for what has happened today. All the networking hospitals in Rajiv Aarogyasri Health Scheme would serve the patients of the state with quality and care with international standards and will keep them very happy,” said Govind Hari.