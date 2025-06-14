Telangana govt. increases DA for employees, issues orders

The Telangana government has announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners by 3.64 per cent, delivering positive news to many. Following the issuance of G.O. 78 and 79 by Finance Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, the new DA increase will take effect from 1 January 2023.

With this adjustment, the current DA, which stands at 26.39 per cent, will rise to 30.03 per cent. Employees will see this increase reflected in their June salaries, to be disbursed in July. Notably, all DA arrears from 1 January 2023 to 31 May 2025 will be deposited into the General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of employees.

For those who have already retired, the DA arrears will be paid in 28 instalments. Additionally, 10 per cent of DA arrears for Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) employees will be credited to their PRAN accounts, with the remaining 90 per cent paid out in the same instalment format alongside the June salary.

The increase also applies to employees under the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) pay scales, with their DA rising from 38 per cent to 42 per cent.

In a recent cabinet meeting, it was decided to grant a two-part DA increase to employees, with one part to be awarded immediately and the second in six months. This latest DA hike includes employees at various levels, including district, mandal, gram panchyat, municipalities, municipal corporations, agricultural market committees, district library institutions, work-charged establishments, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff at aided institutions and universities.