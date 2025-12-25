Akshay Kumar wraps ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has shared a major update on his upcoming comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle, announcing that the much-awaited film has officially wrapped up. Taking to social media on the occasion of Christmas, the actor described the project as one of the biggest films he has ever been part of and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire cast and crew.

Sharing a lively video featuring the massive ensemble cast, Akshay extended festive wishes to fans and followers. In his post, the Airlift actor wrote, “Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big… none of us have.” He further added that the team is excited to present the film as their special gift to audiences, calling the wrap-up a result of collective hard work and dedication.

The video showcases the star-studded cast walking together with style and confidence. The film brings together several familiar faces from the Welcome franchise, including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Arshad Warsi, along with Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, and many others.

Earlier, Tusshar Kapoor also confirmed the wrap by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets, thanking the crew for their efforts during the year-end schedule.

Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, with Base Industries Group presenting the film. Carrying forward the legacy of the hugely popular Welcome franchise, the comedy caper is slated for a grand theatrical release in mid-2026, raising high expectations among fans.