News

Telangana govt invites applications for Gaddar Film Awards 2025

  Created On:  20 Jan 2026 11:55 AM IST
Telangana govt invites applications for Gaddar Film Awards 2025
The State government has announced the Gaddar Film Awards–2025, with the Film Development Corporation issuing orders to this effect. Applications have been invited for films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

State Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said applications could be submitted for the Gaddar Awards across 17 categories in the film industry. He added that entries were also being invited for individual award categories.

According to the Film Development Corporation, the application submission window will be open from January 21 to January 31.

Gaddar Film Awards 2025Telangana film industryFilm Development CorporationCBFC-certified filmsState cinematography awards
