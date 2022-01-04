Telangana govt. issues GO declaring holidays for Sankranti

Telangana government on Tuesday issued government order declaring holidays for Sankranti from January 8 to 16. Earlier, the government decided to grant holidays from January 11 but due to the rise in Omicron cases, the CM announced the holidays from January 8.

According to the order issued, all the educational institutions including government, private, aided will be closed except medical colleges in the state.

On Monday, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting at Pragati Bhavan in the view of rise in COVID-19 cases in Telangana. The CM said that there is no need to panic on the Omicron cases and asked the people to follow precautionary measures such as wearing mask and maintaining physical distancing at work and at public places.

He said that government is ready to tackle the virus and directed the health department to ensure the beds, oxygen and medicine and test kits are available. The CM also asked the health department to provide better medical services in all the municipal corporations same as GHMC by setting up more Basti Dawakhanas.