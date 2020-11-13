Telangana govt. issues orders to ban sale, use of firecrackers

After the high court directed the state government to ban sale of firecrackers, the government on Friday issued the orders on the same. The government order 1777 stated that the sale and use of firecrackers will be banned in Telangana following the high court's order.

The government also instructed the district collectors, police commissioners and superintendents of police to implement the orders immediately. It also urged the people not to burst firecrackers.

However, the firecracker shop owners and the members of Telangana crackers association were perturbed with the government order and said that they would face huge losses. They observed that with the high court's order, many of the owners would end their lives fearing of losses.

On the other hand, the Telangana crackers association moved a lunch motion a petition in the supreme court challenging the high court's order. The association asked the apex court to stay the HC order.

The high court directed the government to ban firecrackers this Diwali due to the current circumstances in the state. The order has been issued with respect to the petition filed by P Indira Prakash, a high court lawyer who sought the court to ban firecrackers in the view of the pandemic.