Telangana govt levelling false allegations against Center: Kailash Choudhary

Nalgonda: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary stated that country not only got name and fame globally but witnessed never before progress in 8 years rule of PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press meet held at BJP district office, he said the Phasal Bima Yojana introduced by the Center in view of the farmers who are losing their crops due to untimely rains is not being implemented in Telangana.

He said that BJP-led Central government has been providing Rs 6,000 per year to the farmers under the Kisan Samman fund. He stated that Kisan cards are being given to farmers and are helping them in investment. The State government cheated the farmers in the name of free seeds and pesticides

He fired salvos at the State government over ignoring the promises made during the elections which included waiving off the farm crop loan of Rs 100,000 taken from banks. He expressed his displeasure over giving MSP to paddy farmers in the State.

He condemned the comments of TRS party on paddy procurement and informed that the Centre will procure the paddy as per the guidelines.