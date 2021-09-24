Telangana govt. proposes to hold assembly session till Oct 5

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting ended where the Telangana government has decided to hold assembly sessions till October 5 and a proposal was sent to the speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and others were present in the meeting chaired by the assembly speaker. The Telangana government proposed to hold the assembly sessions till October 5 while the Congress urged to conduct it for 20 days. However, the assembly speaker would take a final call.

