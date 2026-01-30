Get houses ready for beneficiaries before Ugadi: Collector

Dharmavaram: District Collector A Shyam Prasad has directed officials and beneficiaries to complete house construction works before Ugadi and be ready for housewarming ceremonies within the stipulated timeline.

The Collector inspected the Potul Nagapalli housing layout under the Dharmavaram Municipal Corporation limits on Thursday and reviewed the progress of ongoing construction works.

Interacting with beneficiaries at the site, he instructed them to expedite construction and make their houses ready for occupation by Ugadi.

The Collector also directed officials to complete ward-level amenities on a war footing before the festival.

He stressed the importance of timely execution of infrastructure works to ensure basic facilities for beneficiaries moving into the new houses.

Clarifying the additional financial assistance being provided by the government, the Collector stated that eligible beneficiaries from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Backward Classes (BC) would receive`50,000 each, while beneficiaries belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) would be provided`75,000 as additional support.

He instructed officials to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the assistance without delay.

In addition to the financial assistance, the Collector directed officials to facilitate access to loans through MEPMA and other financial support mechanisms to help beneficiaries complete their houses on time.

Emphasising coordinated efforts, Shyam Prasad asked officials of the housing and municipal departments to closely monitor the progress of works and extend all necessary support to beneficiaries.

Project Director of the Housing Department Venkatanarayana, Dharmavaram RDO Mahesh, municipal officials, staff members and beneficiaries were present during the inspection.