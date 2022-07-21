Telangana govt puts flood damage at Rs 1,400 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has submitted to the Centre a report of the preliminary estimates of flood losses in the natural calamity occurred due to the recent heavy rain.

The government presented to the Centre the report with an estimated loss of Rs 1,400 crore flood related damage. It requested the Union government to extend Rs 1,000 crore as immediate financial assistance.

According to the report, the Roads and Buildings department incurred a loss of Rs 498 crore due to erosion of roads and causeways in floods; Panchayat Raj wing Rs 449 crore, Irrigation department Rs 33 crore, Municipal Administration Rs 379 crore and Energy department Rs 7 crore.

The respective departments prepared the preliminary estimates and presented the reports to the Centre. A loss of Rs 25 crore was also estimated due to submergence, house collapses and for shifting the flood victims. In all, the flood- related damage of Rs 1,400 crore occurred. It has been reported to the Union government.