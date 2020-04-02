Telangana govt. releases Rs 181.5 Cr to five districts for sanitation measures

The Telangana government has released Rs 181.5 crore under Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to intensify the sanitation measures in five districts -- Medchal, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak and Yadadri under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.

In the view of the rise in coronavirus positive cases, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed to release funds to the five districts. Following this, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind called on a meeting with the officials of five districts and directed them to intensify the sanitation measures. There are around 36 municipalities and corporations in five districts.

Arvind asked the district officials to focus on the people who arrived from abroad and check their health conditions. He also asked them to provide gloves, masks and other equipment to the sanitary workers.

The civic officials were also asked to maintain hygiene at all the Annapurna centres in the respective districts and also to make sure that social distancing is being maintained at the grocery stores, vegetable markets and petrol bunks.