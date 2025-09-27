Telangana govt reshuffles senior IAS and IPS officers

In a strategic move to address administrative exigencies, the Telangana government has issued orders for a comprehensive reshuffle of senior IAS and IPS officers. The transfers aim to optimize governance and ensure smoother functioning across various departments and agencies.

The order includes significant reshuffles among IAS officers, with Sri Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, IAS (1999), being placed in FAC of the post of Principal Secretary to Government (Poll) in the General Administration Department, relieving Sri M. Raghunandan Rao, IAS (2002). Subsequently, Sri M. Raghunandan Rao has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, and also as Commissioner of Transport, taking over from Sri K. Surendra Mohan, IAS (2006), who has been posted as Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Co-operation Department.

Other notable IAS postings include Smt. K. Haritha, IAS (2013), transferred from the Education Department to serve as Special Secretary to the Finance Department, while Sri Sandeep Kumar Jha, IAS (2014), moves from Collector & District Magistrate of Rajanna Sircilla to the TR&B Department as Special Secretary.

In the police sector, the government announced a series of high-profile transfers. Sri Ravi Gupta, IPS (1990), has been appointed as Executive Vice-Chairman & Director General of the Centre for Good Governance, Telangana, replacing Sri C.V. Anand, IPS (1991), who has been transferred as Special Chief Secretary to the Home Department. Several other IPS officers have been assigned new roles, including Ms. Shikha Goel, IPS (1994), now serving as Director General of Vigilance & Enforcement, and Sri V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (1996), moving to Hyderabad City as Police Commissioner.

Additional transfers include Sri Vijay Kumar, IPS (1997), now posted as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, and Sri Y. Nagi Reddy, IPS (1997), appointed as Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. The reshuffle also features