Telangana Govt to begin receiving applications for new ration cards from Oct 2

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to expedite the process for setting the framework for the new ration cards and to begin receiving applications from October 2.

During a review meeting attended by cabinet sub-committee members, including Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Damodara Rajanarsimha held at Secretariat, the CM also enquired about the progress of proposed digital ration cards. The cabinet sub-committee will be holding another meeting this month for deciding on the framework and speeding up the process for new ration cards.