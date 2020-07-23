Telangana govt. to cancel SSC, inter exams for TOSS, to promote all students

The Telangana government on Wednesday decided to cancel SSC and intermediate exams for Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) for the students across the state. Official notification will be announced soon.

S Venkateshwara Sharma, director of Telangana Open School Society said that the students have no reason to worry as they all have been declared as pass and promoted just like regular students. Sharma further said that the decision has been taken after the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) announced the cancellation of exams.

Around 42,000 SSC students and 33,000 intermediate students will be benefitted with the cancellation of the exams as all of them are promoted.

After the state government cancelled the exams for SSC and passed the failed intermediate first-year students, the students from open school society demanded exams cancellation by promoting them. "Several students took to Twitter to raise their demands and we decided to cancel the TOSS SSC and intermediate exams in the view of COVID-19 pandemic," Sharma said.