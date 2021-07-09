Telangana govt. To construct 15 bridges across Musi river

The Telangana government will construct 15 bridges across Musi river, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao. The plan which has been pending for long will ease the traffic and also help in the development of Hyderabad.

Releasing the annual report of the municipal administration and urban development for the year 2020-21, the minister said that the Telangana is the only city in India to have Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants in all the uban local bodies.

The minister also lauded the department for standing first in the country in the implementation of PM SVANidhi programme. "Around Rs 347 crore worth loans have been sanctioned to 3,47,006 street vendors under the scheme," the minister said. He also said that the government has taken up proper drainage execution works and surplus water flow during the monsoon through the Strategic Nala Development Programme.





Minister @KTRTRS released the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Dept's Annual Report 2020-21 today in the presence of Prl. Secretary @arvindkumar_ias, @cdmatelangana Satyanarayana, @hmrgov MD NVS Reddy, @HMWSSBOnline MD Dana Kishore, @CommissionrGHMC Lokesh Kumar. pic.twitter.com/bQW3dDemxr — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 9, 2021



