Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits

The Telangana government, which has undertaken the ambitious scheme of constructing double bedroom houses for the poor will begin the process of allocating these houses to eligible beneficiaries. The completed houses will be provided to 11,700 beneficiaries in 24 constituencies under GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation). In each constituency, 500 beneficiaries have been selected.

In nine locations under GHMC, state ministers, the mayor, and the deputy speaker will conduct a lottery to allot the selected houses to the beneficiaries in their respective constituencies. Special buses have been arranged by officials to transport the beneficiaries, who were selected through the draw, to the areas where the double bedroom houses are located. This initiative aims to provide dignified housing to those in need and improve living conditions for the underprivileged in Telangana.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the double bedroom houses will be distributed in a phased manner and the deserving ones have been selected transparently without any room for manipulation. He said that houses were built with all facilities for the poor. In a meeting held at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Headquarters, he said that 11,700 houses are being distributed in the first installment on Saturday, and they will provide houses to the beneficiaries of 24 constituencies in 9 areas of Greater Hyderabad along with the Ministers, Mayor, Deputy Speaker and other public representatives.

Minister Harish Rao will distribute houses in Kollur-1 (Patancheru), Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Bahadurpally, Minister Sabita Indra Reddy in Mankal-1, Minister Mahmood Ali in Bandlaguda, Farooqnagar, Minister Mallareddy in Ahmedguda, Minister Mahender Reddy in Kardanur-2 (Patancheru), Mayor Vijayalakshmi in Ramnagar and Pratapasingaram, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud will distribute the houses to the beneficiaries.