Telangana govt. to give away Rs 545 Cr Dwcra funds to women

The Telangana government decided to return Rs 545 crore to Dwcra funds saved by the women across the state. On the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Malla Reddy held a meeting with the officials in a chamber at the legislative assembly.



Across the state, the Telangana women saved up to Rs 545 crore to get contributory pension of Rs 500 under 'Abhaya Hastham' scheme. However, after the formation of Telangana state, the government is giving Rs 1000 pension then and now Rs 2016 under Aasara pension scheme. As the government is providing more pension than they have applied for, the women of the self-help group are demanding to return the money they had saved, the ministers said.

The amount saved up was kept at Poverty Reduction Project and will be credited into the bank accounts of the women in the next few days. And the officials concerned are directed accordingly.