Telangana govt. to recruit IT professionals in NIUM dept.

Highlights

Telangana government will recruit IT professionals in the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) which comes into the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department of Telangana State

Telangana government will recruit IT professionals in the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) which comes into the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department of Telangana State.

The state government is looking for the techies to fill in around 15 posts with various role including project management (1), Devops Engineer (2), Front End Developer (2), Database Developer (2), Software Developer (6) and Functional Expert (2).

Techies who are willing to give a try can apply for the positions by October 25. The government announced the notification on October 8 stating that it is inviting applications from eligible IT professionals for various roles.

How to apply for NIUM?

Interested candidates can apply by logging into www.nium.org/careers and the shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.




