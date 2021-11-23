Telangana govt. to release new notification for draw lots disrupted wine shops

Telangana government will release new notification for the wine shops where the drawing of lots disrupted due to the low applications. The excise officials said that the notification will be released in the next two days.



Of the total 2,620 liquor shops, 43 shops received applications less than 10 and the drawing of lots has been cancelled. The process of drawing of lots has also been cancelled for two liquor shops in Bhupalapally as there were cases being heard in the courts.

On the directions of excise commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, the district excise officials are trying to identify the reason for low number of applications and release a new notification. It is also learned that the officials are trying to finish the process of allocating license to the liquor by December 1 in the view of new liquor policy coming into effect.