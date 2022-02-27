Telangana govt. to repatriate Ukraine returnees from Delhi to Hyderabad for free of cost

Chief Minister KCR directed to make all arrangements to bring Telangana students from Ukraine to Hyderabad. Chief Secretary to the State Government Somesh Kumar has issued directions to this effect.



He said a special flight carrying Indian students from Ukraine had already reached Mumbai and another flight had arrived in New Delhi at 2 am.

He said the government had made arrangements to provide free tickets to transport students to Hyderabad and the students will take a special flight to Shamshabad Airport on Sunday morning.

The chief secretary explained that all arrangements were made in New Delhi and Hyderabad without any difficulty for the students returning from Ukraine.

Somesh Kumar recalled that special control rooms have already been set up at the Secretariat in Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Hyderabad.

The second flight with 250 Indian students arrived in Delhi from Bucharest. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the students, which includes 17 Telangana and 11 AP students on board. Authorities evacuated Telugu students to AP and Telangana Bhavan and arrangements are being made to send them to their hometowns. Accommodation and meals were arranged at AP, Telangana Bhavan. The students were elated to reach India safely. It is learned that the first flight has already reached Mumbai with 219 students.