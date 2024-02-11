Telangana Govt to set up public school in every mandal

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has informed that the State government will set up Telangana Public Schools with international standards in every mandal across the Telangana State. He said the State government is allocating Rs 500 crore in the current budget to set up these Telangana Public Schools on pilot basis.

Tabling the budget in the Assembly here on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the proposed Telangana public schools would help the students to receive the best quality education at their door steps. “We will introduce the new courses in colleges so that the employability levels of the students improve and they become better equipped to compete with the rest of the world. The higher education sector in the State is also in need of a revamp which we will be initiating very soon,” Batti disclosed.

He further stated that with an aim to strengthen technical education and to attune it with the industry needs, 65 government ITIs in Telangana would be upgraded.

“We propose to do it by partnering with the industry leaders in technology. Many prestigious companies have already expressed their interest to work with the government in this regard. A team of our officials visited Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and studied the models being implemented there and proposed suitable model for Telangana State,” Batti Vikramarka said. He further stated that under the proposed scheme, 65 Government ITIs will get the latest technology tools and machines and new courses will be offered in these ITIs to impart the necessary training to the students, further, the intake capacity in the ITIs will also be enhanced.

The State government has also initiated measures to set up a Skill University. A team of officials has visited Gujarat, Delhi and Odisha States recently for a study of the Skill Universities in those States and asuitable model for our state is being worked out, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that an amount of Rs 500 crore has been proposed in the budget for infrastructure facilities to all the Universities, including Osmania University in Telangana.