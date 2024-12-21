Live
Just In
Telangana govt yet to decide on Rythu Bharosa, asserts minister Tummala Nageswara Rao

Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao stated that the Telangana state government has yet to make any decisions regarding farmer insurance. Addressing the assembly, he clarified, “The note we provided did not mention anything about farmer insurance. We have presented the procedures followed by the previous government.”
Minister Rao emphasized that the current administration is open to considering input from assembly members before establishing any guidelines. He remarked, “Whatever the government proposes, we are committed to working on it. We have not determined the financial assistance for specific crops at this time. We intend to discuss and make decisions based on the suggestions received from members of the House.”
Regarding the handling of specific crops, including cotton and sugarcane, Rao encouraged members to share their views, stating, “If the members indicate their preferences, we will deliberate on those and reach a conclusion.” He also made it clear that there have been no discussions concerning cuts in the farmer bond, asserting, “We will shape our policies according to the opinions of both the public and the assembly members.”
The minister’s statement reflects the government’s intent to engage with stakeholders in determining a viable farmer insurance policy for Telangana.