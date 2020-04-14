Telangana Grameena Bank waves off minimum balance charges during lockdown

Here is a piece of good news to the account holders of Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) during the lockdown. The bank has announced to wave off the minimum balance charges on the saving accounts and now there is no need to maintain minimum cash balance.

In a statement, the Telangana Grameena Bank chairman V Arvind said the decision was taken during Coronavirus crisis. On the occasion, he advised the account holders to utilize the facility.

The TGB saving account holders in Rural and Semi-Urban areas have to maintain Rs 500 and Rs 1500 in Urban areas as minimum balance in the account. For not maintaining the minimum balance in the account, the bank charges Rs 250 per month.

TGB chairman urged the customers to continue the transactions through online banking, mobile banking without coming to the bank. He also requested to follow social distancing to control the spread of Coronavirus.