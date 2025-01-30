  • Menu
Telangana Group-I Exam Results: What You Need to Know

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has completed the evaluation of Group-I Main exams, with results expected in February 2025.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has completed the evaluation of the Group-I Main exams, and results are expected in a couple of weeks. Senior professors were involved in the evaluation, with each answer script being assessed by two professors. If there is a 15% difference in marks, a third professor evaluates the script.

Out of 31,383 candidates, 21,151 (67.3%) appeared for the exams, which were held from October 21 to 27, 2024. The TGPSC plans to release the General Ranking List (GRL) in February, starting with Group-I results, followed by Group-II and Group-III, to avoid any backlog vacancies.

