Live
Just In
Telangana Group-I Exam Results: What You Need to Know
Highlights
The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has completed the evaluation of Group-I Main exams, with results expected in February 2025.
The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has completed the evaluation of the Group-I Main exams, and results are expected in a couple of weeks. Senior professors were involved in the evaluation, with each answer script being assessed by two professors. If there is a 15% difference in marks, a third professor evaluates the script.
Out of 31,383 candidates, 21,151 (67.3%) appeared for the exams, which were held from October 21 to 27, 2024. The TGPSC plans to release the General Ranking List (GRL) in February, starting with Group-I results, followed by Group-II and Group-III, to avoid any backlog vacancies.
