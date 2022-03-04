Telangana HC directs govt. to open Gaddi Annaram fruit market

Telangana high court on Friday directed the state government to open Gaddi Annaram fruit market. The orders will come into place immediately, the court clarified. Also, a memo has been issued to the marketing director Lakshmi Bai to issue the high court orders.

It is known that the fruit market has been transferred from Gaddi Annaram to Bata Singaram but a majority of the traders are reluctant to move from Gaddi Annaram while a large number of commission agents are doing business temporarily at Uppal Bhagayat.

Meanwhile, few traders approached the high court which asked the government to open the market. Also, it directed the government to submit a report on it soon.

Gaddi Annaram market, the only fruit market in the city has been shifted to the logistics park in Batasingaram. The market was established in 1986. The temporary fruit market that was set up at Batasingaram was begun on October 15 until a facility is developed in a full-fledged manner at Koheda.

The market is proposed to be shifted from Gaddiannaram to Koheda for establishing a government super speciality hospital on the premises at Gaddiannaram