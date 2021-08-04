Telangana HC issued notices to Kakatiya and Telugu university vice-chancellors

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the vice-chancellors of Kakatiya and Telugu universities. The court was dealing with the petition filed against the appointment of the vice-chancellors by the retired principal Vidya Sagar.

The petitioner said that the appointment of vice-chancellors was taken up against the norms. "The vice-chancellor of Kakaitya University does not even have 10 years of experience in the field while the vice-chancellor of Telugu university who is above 70 years of age had been given appointment," the plea stated.



After hearing the arguments, the bench comprising of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vijaysen Reddy directed the state government and University Grants Commission seeking an explanation. It also issued notices to the vice-chancellors to file a counter petition in four weeks. The case has been adjourned to October 27.

