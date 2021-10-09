Telangana HC transfers 76 junior civil judges

The high court on Saturday passed the orders transferring 76 junior civil judges. The orders of transferring the junior civil judges working in various courts across the state were issued by the high court registrar.



"The judges who have been transferred are directed to handover charge of their post and also the posts which they have been holding in full additional charge to the official mentioned in the orders," the statement reads.

The high court also asked the judges to get themselves relieved from their present posts and join the new posts on or before October 18, 2021. Also, the junior civil judges who under the orders of transfer were also asked to inform the high court about the date of relief in the previous post and the date of joining within seven days from the date of joining in the new post.