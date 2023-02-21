Telangana High Court calls for police records on 'lock-up' death of daily wage worker

Hyderabad: The division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji will adjudicate the suo motu writ petition pertaining to the 'lock-up' death of Md. Qadeer, a daily wage worker, in Medak police station while in custody for an alleged chain snatching on January 27, 2023. The court on Monday took up the petition based on media reports

When the police sensed that the Opposition parties were creating an issue regarding this alleged lock-up death, they shifted the victim to the Gandhi Hospital where he succumbed on February 16. The family members of Qadeer charged that he died due to third-degree torture by the police.

The Director-General of Police has ordered a probe into the death. The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP and Medak SP are respondents in the case.

Mallu Ravi files writ seeking information on cases booked against organiser of Facebook page 'Telangana Galam'

Mallu Ravi, ex-MP and senior vice-president of the TPCC, on Monday filed a writ petition seeking a direction to the police to divulge all pending FIRs/ complaints registered against the organisers / manager of the Facebook page "Telangana Galam" and restrain the police from registering further cases.

The organisers of "Telangana Galam" are resorting to posting memes /political satire and critique on the BRS government leading to its projection in bad light.

An FIR has been registered at the Market Police Station without disclosing any offence, whatsoever, contends the petitioner.

Ravi is instrumental in creating a "Congress War Room" in Madhapur, wherein preparatory and other work related to the ensuing general elections were done. The Cyber Crime Police, CCS Hyderabad raided the war room, seized the entire material, booked cases against the computer engineers working there.

On a complaint by the BRS, the FIR was registered at Cyber Crime PS, CCS Hyderabad, for alleged posting of inappropriate, derogatory and insulting videos against the ruling party with an intent to cut down its vote bank in the ensuing elections and, at the same time, projecting the Congress on a better platform.

The petitioner contended that the police registered cases against the organiser of the war room and also "Telangana Galam" with ulterior motive as complaints were filed by 'bogus' individuals at the behest of BRS.

As the petitioner apprehends police harassment in the name of investigation, he seeks a direction to the police to furnish information on the number of cases registered and also seek a stay on FIRs and on further investigation. The petition will come up for hearing before a single judge on February 21.

RSS withdraws writ seeking direction to Bhainsa SHO to permit route march

On Monday Sadula Krishna Das, local RSS Sanghchalak, withdrew his writ petition seeking a direction to the Bhainsa SHO to permit a route march and sharirik pradarshan with 1,000 RSS cadre in the town. The SHO has rejected permission;the rejection order was furnished to the court.

Suryakaran Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner. informed the court that they will come up with a fresh writ challenging the rejection order.

Samala Ravinder, Government Pleader (Home), tabled a report of TS Intelligence department stating that, if permission is accorded for the programme, miscreants will mingle with the RSS group, which may lead to law and order issues and keeping in view precedents wherein there were communal incidents in Bhainsa. The GP prayed the court not to pass any order in favour of the petitioner.

Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy, returned the report of the department to the GP and directed him to furnish it to the court, as and when the petitioner, files a fresh writ.

HC directs BRS govt to pay 6% interest to employees & pensioners

The division bench comprising CJ Bhuyan and Justice Tukaramji on Monday directed the State government to pay 6 percent interest to pensioners and its employees as directed by the Supreme Court.

The then government in 2020 when the Covid was rampant and due to severe financial constraints, the State took a decision to defer salaries of the employees by 50 percent and also pension of the retired staff.

A batch of writ petitions were filed during the lockdown by the government employees as well as pensioners, opposing such a move of the State.

The employees and the pensioners of AP had approached the Supreme Court, aggrieved by such action of the government in deferring their salaries and pensions and sought 12 percent interest on the salaries and pensions.

The Supreme Court, after hearing the pleas of the employees and pensioners had passed orders in "State of AP Vs D. Laxmi 2021 11 SCC 543" directing the AP government to pay 6 percent interest on salaries and pensions. The CJ bench on Monday directed the BRS government to pay 6percent interest to the pensioners and employees, as directed by the SC in the above case.