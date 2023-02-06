Telangana High Court Chief Justice inaugurates Junior Civil Judge Court at Nandi Medaram

Peddapalli: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that all should work towards preserving the faith of the people in the judicial system.

Justice Bhuyan along with High Court Judges P Naveen Rao, Administration Judge NV Shravan Kumar and 14 High Court Judges visited Nandi Medaram village of Dharmaram mandal in the district on Sunday and inaugurated the newly established Junior Civil Judge Court at the village.

The Chief Justice and High Court Judges were welcomed by District Judge M Nagaraju, District Collector Dr S Sangeeta Satyanarayana, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rama Rajeshwari and Bar Association president R Suresh Babu. After inaugurating the Junior Civil Judge Court interfaith prayers were conducted.

Addressing a gathering Justice Bhuyan said that he was passionate about the Telugu language and opined that if the language used in the courts was understood by the local people, the judicial system could work more effectively.

He said Supreme Court Judge Justice Narasimha in a recent meeting explained the importance of publishing law books in Telugu, law courses and teaching in Telugu language. The use of local language in the field and in the courts would lead to better results and increase trust among the people.

The Chief Justice said that language was a tool to communicate to others and explained an incident that took place in the Junior Selection Committee at Guwahati. He said that he has selected judges with good knowledge.

In Mumbai High Court, providing court proceedings in Marathi had added benefits. Similarly, the Chief Justice stated that the necessary steps were being taken in a planned manner to provide proceedings in Telugu in the district level courts.

Justice Bhuyan said that the establishment of Junior Civil Judge Court in Nandi Medaram would improve the chances of getting justice closer to people. He said that 14 High Court Judges came and inaugurated the Junior Civil Judge's Court with respect for High Court Justice P Naveen Rao.

He said that Peddapally district was a very historic district with places like second century Buddhist Stupas, Odela Mallikarjuna Swamy, Kamanpur Adi Varahaswamy Temples and Ramagiri Quilla.

He said that 16, 465 cases were pending in the courts of Peddapalli district and steps were being taken to resolve the pending cases in the judicial system like improvement of infrastructure and setting up of new courts and asked the lawyers and people to cooperate.