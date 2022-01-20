Telangana High Court directs govt to allot plot to widow of freedom fighter

The State High Court division bench comprising CJ S C Sharma and Justice Abhinand K Shavili directed the State government to allot a 300 square yard plot to Bairoju Chulkamma, wife of the late B Lakshmiah, freedom-fighter, within a month.

The petitioner, Chulkamma of Hanmakonda, approached the court, aggrieved by the decision of the government in allotting a 80 square yard plot to her, instead of a 300 sy plot under the freedom fighter's quota, as she was eligible for it. Ravinder Reddy, Assistant Government Pleader, Revenue department, arguing for the State informed the bench that due to lack of vacant government land in Hanmakonda, she is allotted a 80 sy plot and furnished a list of freedom fighters, who were allotted land under the freedom fighter's quota.

The CJ, after hearing the contentions, said "there is ample land available in Warangal because this court has been adjudicating so many cases of illegal land encroachment in Warangal". The bench also observed that if the government does not allocate the widow 300 sq plot in Warangal, then it amounts to discrimination because the State has furnished a list of freedom fighters wherein nine freedom fighters were allotted 300 sy plots in Warangal itself.

The CJ said the court is dealing with an extraordinary case of a widow of freedom fighter and on account of whose sacrifices and efforts, we are living in a free country and such a person cannot be made to go before authorities for their rightful claim of allotment of a 300 sy plot in Hanmakonda.

This claim of the widow of freedom fighter is her right and she is eligible for such a claim and she is not claiming any charity... as the State has rightly taken a decision to allot a 300 sy plot, it should allot it". The CJ further said "it is the duty of this court to honour the freedom fighter and the government in its wisdom has rightly issued a GO 185 (Revenue department) allotting a 300 sy plot to the widow of the freedom fighter".