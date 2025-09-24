Telangana High Court Dismisses Petitions Challenging BC Reservations

The Telangana High Court has dismissed petitions contesting the government's allocation of 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. Two petitions were filed against the government's order, which aimed to provide substantial representation for BCs in these elections.

A public interest litigation (PIL) claimed that the 42 per cent reservation contravenes established norms by exceeding the 50 per cent cap mandated by the Supreme Court. Petitioners argued that exceeding this threshold would lead to injustice for other communities in local bodies. They cited the Supreme Court's ruling and the Panchayat Raj Act, which stipulate that reservations should not surpass 50 per cent.

During the hearing, which took place on Wednesday, the court expressed frustration towards the petitioners, questioning the legitimacy of a PIL based solely on newspaper articles. The bench clarified that such publications could not be considered valid evidence in accordance with Supreme Court regulations.

Following the proceedings, the High Court officially dismissed both petitions