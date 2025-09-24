Live
- Those defeated in 1971 B'desh war, now trying to disrupt polls: BNP
- GK Energy IPO GMP & Allotment Status 2025 – Check Subscription & Analyst View
- RRB Group D Application Status 2025 – Check Your Form Status Online
- 62 pc firms experienced deepfake attacks globally in last 12 months, AI apps new target: Report
- SC to hear plea challenging Allahabad HC stay on Ramlila in school playground tomorrow
- PM Modi to throw open World Food India 2025 today, over 90 countries participating in event
- PVL Season 4: Bengaluru Torpedoes in great spot, says coach David Lee
- Jennifer Aniston reveals whom she calls in times of distress
- MEA Secretary visits oil refinery project in Mongolia, reviews progress
- Bengaluru: Divorcee files FIR against school cricket coach for exploitation on promise of marriage
Telangana High Court Dismisses Petitions Challenging BC Reservations
The Telangana High Court has dismissed petitions contesting the government's allocation of 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local...
The Telangana High Court has dismissed petitions contesting the government's allocation of 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. Two petitions were filed against the government's order, which aimed to provide substantial representation for BCs in these elections.
A public interest litigation (PIL) claimed that the 42 per cent reservation contravenes established norms by exceeding the 50 per cent cap mandated by the Supreme Court. Petitioners argued that exceeding this threshold would lead to injustice for other communities in local bodies. They cited the Supreme Court's ruling and the Panchayat Raj Act, which stipulate that reservations should not surpass 50 per cent.
During the hearing, which took place on Wednesday, the court expressed frustration towards the petitioners, questioning the legitimacy of a PIL based solely on newspaper articles. The bench clarified that such publications could not be considered valid evidence in accordance with Supreme Court regulations.
Following the proceedings, the High Court officially dismissed both petitions