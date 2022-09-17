Telangana High Court grants bail to ex MP Kothapalli Geetha couple

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday granted bail to ex Araku MP Kothapalli Geetha and P Ramakoteshwara Rao, the managing director of Visweswara Infrastructure Private Ltd.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed the couple to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each. It is known that the CBI court, Hyderabad sentenced the Kothapalli Geetha couple to five years imprisonment in the case of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB). Kothapalli Geetha approached the High Court challenging the CBI Court verdict.

The High Court issued an interim order staying the judgment of the CBI Court. A CBI special Court in Hyderabad has sentenced ex MP Kothapalli Geetha to five years in jail for defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 42.79 crore on September 14.

Kothapalli Geetha, a former deputy collector involved in her husband's construction business, was found guilty of cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery. CBI filed a charge-sheet against her on February 17, 2021. Following the CBI special Court's conviction over defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Kothapalli Geetha and her husband P Ramakoteshwara Rao, CBI shifted the couple to Chanchalguda jail on September 14. For further hearing, the matter adjourned to December 16, 2022.