Telangana High Court grants relief to 2019 Group 2 rankers

In a significant development for the Telangana Group 2 rankers of 2019, the High Court has granted relief by suspending a previous ruling made by a single bench. This ruling, issued on November 18, had invalidated the selection list for the Group 2 exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

The division bench held a hearing on the matter this Thursday and delivered an interim order that reinstates the merit list, while also deferring further proceedings for six weeks. The TGPSC had released the exam results on October 24, 2019; however, some candidates lodged complaints with the single bench, resulting in the cancellation of the selection list.

The single bench had directed the TGPSC to re-evaluate the results in accordance with a prior ruling from the division bench and the recommendations of a Technical Committee, mandating that a new list of eligible candidates be generated only after this evaluation. It also instructed that the appointments be finalised within eight weeks.

Following the recent decision, numerous petitioners approached the division bench seeking justice, leading to the reinstatement of the rankers’ status pending further hearings.