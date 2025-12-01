Telangana High Court invites applications for 66 Civil Judge posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has announced a notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates to fill 66 posts of Civil Judges (Junior Division) in the Telangana State Judicial Service. The recruitment drive aims to strengthen the judicial system by inducting qualified professionals into the service. On Sunday, the Registrar of the High Court said the application process will be conducted online and will remain open from 8 December to 29 December. Candidates interested in applying for these posts must ensure the timely submission of their applications through the official portal.

The Registrar further informed that details regarding the examination schedule, download of hall tickets, and the computer-based screening test will be announced on the High Court’s official website. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the website for updates. The complete notification, including eligibility criteria, application procedure, and other relevant details, is made available on the High Court’s official website: http://tshc.gov.com.