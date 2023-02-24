Telangana High Court issues notices to government

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Thursday adjudicated the suo motu PIL and issued notices the government and directed to respond to by March 16.



The Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, while commencing the adjudication of the PIL, questioned the GHMC standing counsel and the State's counsel as to what steps have been taken to ensure such horrific and gruesome incidents doesn't occur... whether any steps have been taken to create some shelter places, where the stray dogs can be kept, so that such incidents of stray dogs attacking humans do not occur.

These stray dogs cannot roam on roads like this, observed CJ. Further, the Chief Justice expressed concern on the deceased boy, when the standing counsel for the State and GHMC informed the court that the 3 dogs which attacked the boy were sterilised and later let off.

Has this incident wherein a 4 year old boy was mauled by 3 stray dogs moved your conscience, CJ Ujjal Bhuyan questioned the State's counsel. The bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Deputy Commissioner of GHMC, Amberpet division, district Collector Hyderabad and the member secretary and TS Legal Services Authority etc.

The Chief Justice after issuing notices said that this is a clear case where compensation can be awarded to the parents of the deceased and a decision on this aspect will be taken on the next date of hearing. The Chief Justice had converted the newspaper report which appeared in an English daily dated February 19 under the caption "A pack of stray dogs maul a four-year-old boy to death in city" into a suo motu public litigation.

Writ Plea against MLA

Gongidi Sunitha dismissed

The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Thursday heard the writ petition filed by B Mahesh, social worker from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The petitioner alleged that Gongidi Sunitha, MLA from Alair Assembly constituency, has amassed illegal wealth through unethical and illegal means. Further, his representations before various authorities have not been considered. The petitioner B Mahesh sought the court to direct the ECI and IT department to conduct investigation against MLA Gongidi Sunita and her Benamis and take necessary action. Hearing on the petition, the Chief Justice bench queried whether the petitioner has made any similar allegations against other MLAs or MPs in the past?

V. Krishna Swaroop, counsel for petitioner informed the court that the petitioner is a BCom undergraduate dropout, besides social work, he helps his family in agricultural field work. Moreover, he is not an IT assessor.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan opined that it seemed it was a bogus and blackmailing petition. Further, the CJ Bench observed that the petitioner seeks roaming and phishing enquiry. We are not inclined to use Article 226 to direct the respondent authorities for roaming and phishing enquiry and dismissed the petition.