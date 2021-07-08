Telangana High Court orders govt to cut short time for recruiting APPs

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy felt that 9-month timeline indicated by the Principal Secretary, Home department for the recruitment of Additional Public Prosecutors (APPs) to man the criminal courts was unreasonable.

Advocate General Banda Sivananda Prasad informed the court that Chairman, TS Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) had issued a notification on July 4, inviting applications to fill 151 posts of APPs by way of direct recruitment and the entire recruitment process would get completed within 9 months. Adding that 9-month period was too long, the bench felt that allocating 45 days for preparation for conduct of examination and 45 days for evaluation of answer scripts would be enough to push the recruitment process so that the criminal courts could be strengthened.

The court directed the Advocate General to advise the Chairman, TSLPRB to curtail the timeline, and directed the Principal Secretary, Home department and Chairman, TSLPRB to file fresh affidavits furnishing the updated timeline process for the said recruitment process.