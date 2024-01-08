  • Menu
Telangana High Court postpones hearing of movie ‘Vyuham’ movie on Tuesday

Hyderabad: A hearing was held on Monday in the Telangana High Court on the film Strategy. The court said that further investigation will be taken up on Tuesday. A trial was held in the High Court on the film Strategy. The Censor Board has awarded the records along with the Censor Certificate of the film Strategy.

The court said that the inquiry will be conducted after examining the records of the Censor Board. The High Court will once again hear arguments.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed that there are scenes in the film that are meant to insult TDP chief Chandrababu, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. As a result, the High Court stopped the release of the film. A few days ago, the Single Bench issued an order suspending the release of the movie Vyuham till January. Challenging these orders, the film unit filed an appeal in the Division Bench.

