Just In
Telangana High Court Stays Demolition of N Convention Center
The Telangana High Court has intervened in the ongoing demolition case involving the N Convention Center, which is linked to popular Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. On Saturday, the court issued an interim order halting the demolition activities that were initiated by the Hyderabad authorities, known as HYDRAA.
This development comes after the Hyderabad authorities began a crackdown on illegal constructions in the Gandipet FTL and buffer zones, targeting unauthorized structures, including embankments. Reports surfaced alleging that the N Convention Center was built on land that encroaches upon Tammidi Cheruvu, leading to complaints and scrutiny from local residents.
However, the demolitions had already taken place early Saturday morning as HYDRAA completely razed the N Convention Center.