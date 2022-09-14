Telangana: House passes 8 bills

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday passed eight bills including having a joint recruitment board for the recruitment in Universities in the State and increasing co-option members in the Municipalities/corporations and others.

The government passed bills including Motor Vehicle Taxes Amendment bill, Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) Amendment Bill, Telangana Public employment (regulation of Age of superannuation) Amendment Bill, University of Forestry Telangana Bill, Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, Telangana State Private Universities (establishment and Regulation) Amendments Bill.

The Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said that there were five co-option members in the GHMC and now the number was being increased to 15. The government also increased the time period to bring a no-confidence motion against the municipal chairperson from three years to four years. Government upgraded the Mulugu headquarters as the new municipality, renamed the Kyathanpally municipality in Mancherial as Ramakrishnapur municipality.

On the private universities, the Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said that students of the State were going to the neighbouring States for studies. There are private Universities in 24 States in the country and the private universities were brought in the year 1953. She further said that the State government wanted to bring transparency in the recruitment process in Universities hence a common board was set up with Higher Education Council Chairman as the head of the board and other members including secretaries from Finance, Animal Husbandry, representation from Agriculture University. The board would frame guidelines for recruitment, said Sabita Indra Reddy. Congress member D Sridhar Babu said that this would affect the autonomy of the Universities and said that his party would oppose this Bill.