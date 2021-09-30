Telangana: House rents hit the roof as bypoll fever hots up

Hyderabad: Rented houses in Huzurabad are in great demand ever since the BJP and TRS announced their candidates for the prestigious fight for the seat. Leaders of the three major political parties who are in thick of campaign in the constituency are finding it difficult to get accommodation. With the schedule for the byelection announced the other day, there will be further demand for the rented houses in the constituency.



The guest houses and private school premises have already been booked by the ruling party leaders, who are in the constituency for the last one and half months. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is spearheading the campaign for the ruling TRS in the bypoll, has taken an accommodation on rent at Jammikunta town. Another minister Koppula Eshwar, Rythu Bandhu Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others have also taken houses on rent in the constituency. Along with the ministers, some MLAs are also in the field with their followers.

According to TRS leaders, the party leadership has asked the leaders not to move out of the constituency till the election gets over hence the leaders from Karimnagar are making arrangements for their stay in the constituency.

Similarly, the BJP leaders like AP Jitender Reddy, who is party in-charge of the Huzurabad byelection, is also camping in the constituency for the last one month along with his followers.

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender, who has a camp office in Huzurabad town, has taken a big complex in Jammikunta town.

With leaders from the two political parties rushing to the constituency, house rents which used to be around Rs 3,000 have now touched Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The last date for campaigning for the bypoll is October 27 and the leaders from outside Huzurabad will have to leave the constituency after the deadline.

The TRS leadership has asked some more leaders to join the campaign in the constituency as the countdown for the poll has begun. A corporation chairman said that they were unable to find proper accommodation in the constituency. "The party high command has asked us to be in the constituency till the last day of campaign but the biggest problem being faced is that of accommodation. This is not a big town and private facilities are in limited numbers," he said.